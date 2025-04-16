MENA start-ups secured $1.5bln investments in Q1 2025

Investors poured $127.5 million into start-ups across the MENA region last month
The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.
The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed
The investments are valued at $390 million.
This is due to the ongoing social and economic transformation in line with the Vision 2030 programme.
The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.
Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the fundraising, making up 92% of the total investment value.