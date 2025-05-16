Social media
May 16, 2025
Oman’s debt market to slow down in 2025-2026

Oman will continue to tap the debt capital market (DCM) at a gradual rate in 2025 and 2026, as the Gulf state intends to lower its overall debt to around 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP)

S&P expects 7 emirates, UAE govt to issue $18bln local currency debt in 2025

GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

GCC corporate, investment banking revenues rise to $65bln

Between 2021 and 2024, revenues surged by around 14% annually, more than double the region’s historical CAGR of around 6%.

 
UAE-listed insurers may need regulatory intervention - S&P

Oman launches $259mln 5-year bonds at 4.6% interest

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, IHC, Modon form JV for large-scale developments

Called Gridora, the new entity operating under Modon Holding will coordinate with specialist partners and capital providers to fast-track the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally.

MENA start-ups secured $1.5bln investments in Q1 2025

GCC issuers likely to remain resilient despite credit condition tightening: S&P

Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.

