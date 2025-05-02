GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

Egypt is expected to see a slowdown in foreign direct investments (FDI) due to new US tariffs, but Gulf states could help the country plug its funding shortage over the next two years
Between 2021 and 2024, revenues surged by around 14% annually, more than double the region’s historical CAGR of around 6%.
Called Gridora, the new entity operating under Modon Holding will coordinate with specialist partners and capital providers to fast-track the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally.
The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.
The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed
The investments are valued at $390 million.