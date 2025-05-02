Social media
May 2, 2025
GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

Egypt is expected to see a slowdown in foreign direct investments (FDI) due to new US tariffs, but Gulf states could help the country plug its funding shortage over the next two years

GCC corporate, investment banking revenues rise to $65bln

Between 2021 and 2024, revenues surged by around 14% annually, more than double the region’s historical CAGR of around 6%.

 
UAE-listed insurers may need regulatory intervention - S&P

Oman launches $259mln 5-year bonds at 4.6% interest

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, IHC, Modon form JV for large-scale developments

Called Gridora, the new entity operating under Modon Holding will coordinate with specialist partners and capital providers to fast-track the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally.

MENA start-ups secured $1.5bln investments in Q1 2025

GCC issuers likely to remain resilient despite credit condition tightening: S&P

Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.

Royal private offices in GCC control nearly $500bln in assets

The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed

LSE-listed Dar Global ramps up Saudi investments with land acquisitions worth $390mln

The investments are valued at $390 million.

