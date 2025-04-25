Social media
April 25, 2025
UAE-listed insurers may need regulatory intervention - S&P

The UAE’s listed insurers may need regulatory intervention, said Emir Mujkic, S&P’s Director of Financial Services and Insurance Ratings

Oman launches $259mln 5-year bonds at 4.6% interest

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, IHC, Modon form JV for large-scale developments

Called Gridora, the new entity operating under Modon Holding will coordinate with specialist partners and capital providers to fast-track the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally.

MENA start-ups secured $1.5bln investments in Q1 2025

GCC issuers likely to remain resilient despite credit condition tightening: S&P

Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.

Royal private offices in GCC control nearly $500bln in assets

The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed

LSE-listed Dar Global ramps up Saudi investments with land acquisitions worth $390mln

The investments are valued at $390 million.

S&P raises Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+ on economic overhaul

This is due to the ongoing social and economic transformation in line with the Vision 2030 programme.

Dubai-based DP World’s 2024 profit drops 28%; warns of uncertain outlook

The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.  

 
