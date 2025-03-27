Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has proposed a new draft to further develop the investor categories on Nomu to give a boost to the parallel market
The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed
The investments are valued at $390 million.
This is due to the ongoing social and economic transformation in line with the Vision 2030 programme.
The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.
Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the fundraising, making up 92% of the total investment value.
The central bank is expected to start its monetary easing cycle on February 20.
The fragrance company will be run in a partnership between General Atlantic with Mona Kattan, sister of Huda Kattan, who founded parent company Huda Beauty in 2013 with her sisters and husband.