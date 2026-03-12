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DP World’s 2025 profit j...
Videos
Video Archives
March 12, 2026
DP World’s 2025 profit jumps 32%; warns of persisting uncertainty
Dubai-based DP World reported a 32.2% year‑on‑year rise in net profit to $1.96 billion in 2025
VIDEO ARCHIVES
Video Archives
Saudi Aramco 2025 net profit falls 12%
Video Archives
Middle East wealth funds ADIA, QIA to anchor SoftBank’s PayPay IPO
Video Archives
Saudi PMI for February dips over weakening operating conditions
Video Archives
Dubai’s Parkin to expand portfolio, targets $166mln public parking revenues
Video Archives
Saudi’s Scopely to acquire majority stake in Turkey’s Loom Games for $1bln
Video Archives
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala doubles investment in Bitcoin ETF to $630mln
Video Archives
Mubadala backs $50mln funding for Egypt’s Breadfast
Video Archives
GCC businesses to maintain strong credit profiles in 2026: S&P
Video Archives
Middle East institutional investors to increase allocations in private markets
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