Gulf International Bank, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has hired banks to arrange global investor calls ahead of a planned 5-year bond sale, an arranging bank document showed on Tuesday.

The lender has picked Standard Chartered Bank as a global coordinator, while Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital and J.P. Morgan will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the debt transaction, the document said.

The bank plans to sell benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured 5-year bonds under GIB’s existing $2.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, the document added.

The investor calls for the debt sale are scheduled to start on May 28.

