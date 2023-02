Feb - The government of Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, has tightened guidance for a sale of nine-year sustainable bonds denominated in U.S. dollars by 25 basis points, a document on the sale showed on Wednesday.

Guidance was tightened from initial guidance to around 285 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries after demand topped $2.1 billion, the document seen by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai)