Social media
Equities
June 27, 2022
EQUITIES

Emirates Driving announces 15% of capital as dividends for Q2-22

Emirates Driving announces 15% of capital as dividends for Q2-22
Emirates Driving announces 15% of capital as dividends for Q2-22
EQUITIES

US Stocks: Wall Street plunges, S&P 500 set for worst first-half since 1970

US Stocks: Wall Street plunges, S&P 500 set for worst first-half since 1970
US Stocks: Wall Street plunges, S&P 500 set for worst first-half since 1970
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf indexes fall on fears of sharp economic slowdown

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf indexes fall on fears of sharp economic slowdown
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf indexes fall on fears of sharp economic slowdown
GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks slide on renewed economic fears, capping worst H1 on record

Stocks slide on renewed economic fears, capping worst H1 on record
Stocks slide on renewed economic fears, capping worst H1 on record
M&A

B Healthcare acquires 51% of Egypt’s IVF Centre at a cost of $5.85mln

B Healthcare acquires 51% of Egypt’s IVF Centre at a cost of $5.85mln
B Healthcare acquires 51% of Egypt’s IVF Centre at a cost of $5.85mln
EQUITIES

Saudi Arabian Centres to add $2.7bln to assets via revaluation

Saudi Arabian Centres to add $2.7bln to assets via revaluation
Saudi Arabian Centres to add $2.7bln to assets via revaluation
EQUITIES

SAIC appoints new Chairman

SAIC appoints new Chairman
SAIC appoints new Chairman
EQUITIES

Saudi CMA nods to Arabian Drilling’s IPO, listing of APICO, Abdulaziz & Mansour Al Babtin

Saudi CMA nods to Arabian Drilling’s IPO, listing of APICO, Abdulaziz & Mansour Al Babtin
Saudi CMA nods to Arabian Drilling’s IPO, listing of APICO, Abdulaziz & Mansour Al Babtin
EQUITIES

IHC’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary Al Seer Marine to launch high-speed ferries

IHC’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary Al Seer Marine to launch high-speed ferries
IHC’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary Al Seer Marine to launch high-speed ferries
Read more