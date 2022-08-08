WORLD
Equities
August 8, 2022
GLOBAL MARKETS
Hope for smaller rate rises to lift Wall Street, oil gains
EQUITIES
US stocks-Futures extend gains ahead of more data on inflation
EQUITIES
Indian shares hit four-month high; inflation data eyed
IPO
Dubai: DEWA mulls launching Empower IPO
EQUITIES
Aramex sees profits fall as consumers head back to shops
EQUITIES
China stocks see best day in 3 months as U.S. rate-hike bets ease
EQUITIES
SISCO reports 8.7% growth in Q2 revenues to $57mln
EQUITIES
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rise, Abu Dhabi at record
EQUITIES
Dubai Clear, Saudi Muqassa sign MoU to promote cooperation, share knowledge