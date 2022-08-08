Social media
August 8, 2022
GLOBAL MARKETS

Hope for smaller rate rises to lift Wall Street, oil gains

EQUITIES

US stocks-Futures extend gains ahead of more data on inflation

EQUITIES

Indian shares hit four-month high; inflation data eyed

IPO

Dubai: DEWA mulls launching Empower IPO

EQUITIES

Aramex sees profits fall as consumers head back to shops

EQUITIES

China stocks see best day in 3 months as U.S. rate-hike bets ease

EQUITIES

SISCO reports 8.7% growth in Q2 revenues to $57mln

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rise, Abu Dhabi at record

EQUITIES

Dubai Clear, Saudi Muqassa sign MoU to promote cooperation, share knowledge

