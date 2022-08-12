WORLD
Equities
August 12, 2022
GLOBAL MARKETS
Soft landing hopes for U.S. economy brighten outlook on stocks
EQUITIES
Telecom Egypt generates lower profit in H1-22
EQUITIES
Emaar Properties records half yearly sales of $4.79bln
EQUITIES
US Stocks: Wall St set for weekly gains on signs of cooling inflation
EQUITIES
Mideast Stocks: Abu Dhabi retreats from record highs tracking oil prices; Dubai rebounds
EQUITIES
Prada seeks $1bln valuation in Milan listing
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S., world stocks upbeat on Fed view
EQUITIES
Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid U.S. tensions
EQUITIES
Sri Lankan shares post fifth straight weekly gain on industrial boost