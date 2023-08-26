UAE-based BitOasis, a cryptocurrency asset trading platform, has secured funding from Indian digital-asset exchange CoinDCX.

The new investment will support the company’s plan to expand its presence in the region and improve its products, according to a statement on Friday.

The company did not specify the value and terms of the deal.

Existing investors, which include start-up investment company Wamda Capital and venture capital firm Jump Capital, also participated in the new funding round.

“The investment will allow us to sharpen our focus on perfecting our existing products and expanding across our markets,” said Ola Doudin, Co-Founder and CEO of BitOasis.

CoinDCX raised around $90 million to hire more staff this month. The capital from investors led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group made the digital platform the first Indian crypto unicorn.

