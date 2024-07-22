Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries rose to $136.3 billion in May 2024, indicating a 0.66% rise from the previous month’s $135.4 billion, according to data released by the US Treasury.

The kingdom retained its position in the 17th spot amongst the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities, with its holdings rising by $900 million month-on-month.

The May figure also accounted for the highest holdings for the kingdom since January 2022, beating the March 2024 peak of $135.9 billion, the data showed.

Saudi holdings were distributed among $107.28 billion worth of long-term bonds, which represented 79% of the total holdings, with $29.05 billion or 21% accounting for short-term bonds.

Japan’s stash of US Treasuries retained its pole position as the biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries, albeit dropping down to $1.128 trillion in May from the previous month’s $1.15 trillion.

China followed next with $768.3 billion in holdings, followed by the UK with $723.4 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

