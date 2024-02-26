Alinma Bank, one of Saudi Arabia's top banks, plans to issue US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital certificates via a special purpose vehicle.

The bank has mandated Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Alinma Investment Company, Emirates NBD Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, MUFG Securities EMEA plc and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers to the proposed issuance.

The amount and terms of the offer of the additional Tier 1 capital certificates will be determined subject to the market conditions, the lender said in a statement on the Riyadh bourse on Monday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

