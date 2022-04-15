UAE - FxPro, an international online forex broker, has opened its office in Dubai in the UAE, marking its entry into the Middle East market.

This comes in line with the broker’s expansion plans to maintain and further develop close customer relations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a press release.

Founded in 2006, FxPro launched its services in 170 countries, including London, Cyprus, Monaco, and the Bahamas.

CEO of FxPro, Charalambos Psimolophitis, said: “I believe that the opening of a new representative office in Dubai will help us reach even further, respond better to trader demands, and maintain strong positions in the industry.”

