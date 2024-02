Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,550 per dollar in intraday trading on the official market on Monday, slipping below rates quoted on the unofficial parallel market, LSEG data showed.

Africa's largest economy has been experiencing a crippling dollar shortage that has pushed its currency to record lows in recent weeks, though central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has said that dollar liquidity is improving.

