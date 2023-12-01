PHOTO
Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,160 to the dollar on the official market on Friday, down from around 800 naira in mid-day trading, LSEG data showed.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)
