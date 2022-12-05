NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling inched lower on Monday, traders said, as residual dollar demand from fuel importers and the manufacturing sector outweighed limited inflows. At 0909 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.50/70 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 122.45/65.

"There's limited supplies of dollars so we're unable to fulfill all the demands from our customers," a trader at a commercial bank said. The shilling's present level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)