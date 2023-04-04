MS Dhoni fans could not have asked for a better gift from the “captain cool” at Chennai’s iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni, who made his return to the Chennai Super Kings’ home ground after a gap of almost four years, scripted an astonishing feat.

The legendary Indian skipper, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants, on Monday, became just the seventh batter in the history of the competition to notch 5,000 runs. Dhoni joined an elite list, featuring stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. After playing 236 matches, the 41-year-old currently has 5004 runs to his name in IPL.

Celebrating the remarkable achievement, the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings also shared a post. “We Yellove you, 5000! Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, #WhistlePodu #Yellove MS Dhoni,” read the tweet.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 217/7 against Lucknow Super Giants. Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad carried on his superb form in the game to earn a terrific start for the four-time IPL winners. Gaikwad scored 57 off just 31 balls.

MS Dhoni came down to bat on the second ball of the 20th over. The Chennai Super Kings skipper faced just three deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants but his short cameo in the crease managed to enthral the home crowd. Dhoni, while facing Mark Wood, pummelled two back-to-back sixes to send the millions of CSK fans at the Chepauk stadium into a frenzy.

Wood did have the last laugh after sending Dhoni back to the dressing room on the fourth delivery of the over but the World Cup-winning skipper’s exploits did enough by then to set the stage on fire. Dhoni was dismissed for 12.

Lucknow Super Giants did offer a commendable show during the run chase but it was not adequate to reach the target. The KL Rahul-led side managed to reach 205/7.

When Dhoni hit those massive sixes, Lucknow Super Giants' Gautam Gambhir seemed unhappy with his side’s bowling. Fans did not waste much time making fun of Gambhir’s poker-face reaction.

Taking a dig at Gautam Gambhir, this person wrote, “When is he happy?”

Another user cheekily commented, “He is still angry about why they are giving credits to MS Dhoni for that 2011 World Cup final six.”

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was adjudged Man of the Match for registering 19 runs and four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. In their next assignment, the MS Dhoni-led side will be up against Mumbai Indians on April 8.

