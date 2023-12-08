LONDON - The euro slid on Friday, after data showed the U.S. economy generated more jobs than expected in November, lowering the chances of a rate cut early in the year, while euro zone bond yields rose and regional stocks fell.

The euro was last down 0.5% at $1.0742, having traded around $1.07715 ahead of the payrolls numbers, near its lowest in three weeks.

Benchmark 10-year German yields rose 9 basis points on the day to 2.279%, compared with 2.244% before the data. The STOXX 600 regional equity benchmark was up 0.2% compared with a rise of 0.3% earlier on.

The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payrolls rose by 199,000 in November, above forecasts for an increase of 180,000 and compared with a prior reading of 150,000. Thousands of automobile workers and actors returned after strikes last month.

