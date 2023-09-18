The euro rose to a record high against the Swedish crown on Monday, days before the Riksbank is expected to raise interest rates again.

The euro hit 11.995 crowns, up around 0.6% on the day. Sweden's crown has suffered heavily against the euro this year, losing around 7.5% of its value.

The Swedish crown also weakened to as much as 11.25 per dollar, its lowest level since last October.

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, is due to set interest rates on Thursday. Traders think it's highly likely to raise them by 25 basis points to 4%.

The European Central Bank last week raised euro area rates to a record high of 4%.

