The U.S. dollar traded above 150 yen for the first time since November last year, a level that traders have previously speculated could trigger jawboning by Japanese officials in an attempt to support the yen.

The dollar was last at 150.065 yen, up 0.5% on the day and its highest level since Nov. 17, after the greenback rose following hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data.

