Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that it is generally accepted that the current weakness in the yen is not justified, as the currency's fall below 160 per dollar puts markets on high alert for possible intervention.

Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters that authorities are "seriously concerned" about the recent rapid move in the currency. ($1 = 159.9700 yen)

