Investor outlook on crypto remains optimistic according to a new global survey, with 88% of respondents indicating confidence in the digital asset over the next decade.

Findings of the Institutional Crypto Outlook Survey by cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance Research and Binance VIP & Institutional further revealed that 63.5% of the users surveyed had a positive outlook on crypto assets over the next 12 months.

Despite the implosion of FTX and the market events that followed, 47.1% of investors surveyed said they had maintained their crypto allocation over the past year, with another 35.6% of institutional investors revealing they had increased their allocation over the same period.

The forecast remained positive with 50% of respondents stating they were looking forward to increasing their crypto allocation over the next 12 months, with 4.3% expecting to reduce their exposure.

While 22.1% of investors stated they have turned more negative on crypto overall, institutional users further added that more real-world use cases (26.9%)and improvements in regulatory clarity (25.3%) would drive adoption, over higher prices (3.4%).

The survey, which generated insights from more than 200 global institutional investors, also saw 53.9% of investors saying infrastructure was the sector of most importance to them or their fund.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)