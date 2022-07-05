Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has issued the new and first EGP 10 plastic banknote, which was printed in the new printing house in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The CBE confirmed that the paper notes of the same category will not be cancelled and will be in circulation alongside the new polymer notes, according to a statement on Tuesday.

This step comes within the framework of Egypt's objective to raise the quality of banknotes circulating in the Egyptian market, cut the printing costs, and contribute to the sustainable development programmes adopted as part of Vision 2030.

The new EGP 10 note was designed with the NAC's Al-Fattah Al-Aleem Mosque on one side, and a statue of female pharaoh Hatshepshut on the other side.

