Binance, a global blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, said that Binance Bahrain has received a Category 4 license as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The license allows it to offer a full-suite of crypto exchange services in Bahrain. Binance Bahrain is the first exchange to be granted a category 4 license by the CBB, a company statement said.

Richard Teng, Head of Mena at Binance, said: "The upgrade to a Category 4 license in the Kingdom of Bahrain is a landmark achievement for Binance and further signifies our commitment to being a compliance-first exchange. This will allow us to provide the full suite of products and services that users have come to expect from an exchange, in a safe and well regulated environment.”

The Category 4 license will allow Binance Bahrain to provide a full range of crypto-asset exchange services to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators.

