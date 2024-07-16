Bahrain government’s latest treasury bills have been highly subscribed, reflecting continued strong demand from investors.

The BD 100 million bills ($263.6 million), carrying a maturity of 12 months, have been oversubscribed by 108%, according to a statement on Monday.

The new bills follow the previous issue on June 20 this year.

They hold a weighted average interest of 6.10%, up from the 6.08% in the previous offering.

The maturity date is on July 17, 2025, with the approximate average price pegged at 94.191% and the lowest accepted price at 94.115%.

This week’s issue brings the total outstanding value of government treasury bills to BD 2.110 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com