DUBAI - The refinery of Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar has a production capacity of 1.5 million metric tons per year and could be increased to 1.8 million if needed, its managing director said on Tuesday.

The company's exports represent 85% of production with sources being all raw sugar from Brazil, Jamal Al Ghurair added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)