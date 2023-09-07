RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a telephone call on Wednesday.



During the phone call, the two sides reviewed the distinguished bilateral relation between Saudi Arabia and Russia and ways to develop them in different fields.



The Crown Prince and Putin also discussed several topics of common interests, including the recently held BRICS summit.



This is in addition to Saudi Arabia's keenness to build economic partnerships and its aspiration to cooperate with the BRICS countries.



The two sides also stressed continuing efforts to stabilize global energy markets.

