SINGAPORE - Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in January 2024, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The top oil exporter announced in early December that it will roll over its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, as part of OPEC+ group's efforts to defend oil prices.

