MOSCOW - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco has left unchanged official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas in March, while Algeria's Sonatrach has raised OSPs for LPG by 3.8-7.4% due to rising oil prices and increased demand from the Mediterranean region, traders said.

Aramco's March OSP for propane was stable at $630 per metric ton and for butane was $640 per ton .

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach raised its March OSP for propane by $20 per ton to $540 per ton and for butane by $40 per ton to $580 per ton. .

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)