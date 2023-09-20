RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports amounted to 6.012 million barrels per day (bpd) during July 2023, down from 6.804 million bpd in the previous month of June, according to the latest figures released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).



The data showed that Saudi refineries’ consumption of crude oil decreased by 0.003 million barrels to 2.559 million barrels in July. The direct burning of crude in Saudi Arabia rose by 49000 barrels, reaching 592,000 barrels in July.



Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provide monthly export data to the GODI, which it publishes on its website.

The JODI World Databases provide monthly oil and gas data from each partner's member countries, helping to promote gas and oil energy data transparency.

It’s primary goal was not to build a database but to raise the awareness of all oil market players to the need for more transparency in oil market data.

