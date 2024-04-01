DUBAI/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia bought 795,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.

The arrival of wheat shipments is expected in Saudi Arabia between June and July 2024, the GFSA said.

The wheat with 12.5% protein content was sought for arrival between in a series of Saudi ports.

The purchase exceeded the 595,000 tons sought in the tender.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The GFSA said these purchases were made all in dollars a ton C&F with seller and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah sea port: - 60,000 tons from Bunge at $252.22 C&F June 15 - 30) - 63,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $254.00 C&F (June 15 - 30) - 60,000 tons from Viterra at $253.86 C&F (July 1 - 15 ) - 60,000 tons from AST Group at $245.00 C&F (July 15 - 31 Yanbu sea port: - 60,000 tons from Viterra at $251.86 C&F (June 015 - 30) - 65,000 tons from Cargill at $253.83 C&F (June 15 - 30) - 65,000 tons from Cofco at $254.00 C&F (July 1 - 15) - 60,000 tons from Viterra at $252.86 C&F (July 15 - 31) - 63,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $254.00 C&F (July 15 - 31) Dammam sea port: - 60,000 tons from Bunge at $263.12 C&F (June 15 - 30 ) - 62,000 tons from Holbud Limited at $271.98 C&F (June 15 - 30) - 62,000 tons from Holbud Limited at $272.90 C&F (June 1 - 15) Jizan sea port (C&F): - 55,000 tons from Viterra at $252.86 C&F (July 15 - 31)

It is the first wheat tender issued this year by the GFSA. Its last wheat tender was reported on Dec. 18, 2023 and involved the purchase of 1,353,000 tons.

