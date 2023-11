DUBAI/MOSCOW - The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) ended its meeting on Thursday without making a recommendation regarding 2024 output levels, a delegate told Reuters.

Two other delegates later confirmed no recommendation had been made.

The committee met ahead of a wider meeting of ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations scheduled on Thursday.

