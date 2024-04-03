OPEC member nations’ crude oil production barely changed last month despite an earlier agreement to extend cutbacks.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) produced 26.86 million barrels of crude per day last month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing its own survey.

The output barely changed from February levels, while some member nations stalled on implementing agreed reductions, the news agency said.

Last month, member countries of OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to continue their voluntary reductions to crude oil output through the second quarter of the year to buoy crude prices.

OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait delivered the cutbacks, but other suppliers like Iraq, the UAE and Gabon collectively produced more than their agreed limits.

On Tuesday, oil prices rallied to $89 a barrel, the highest this year.

OPEC+ is unlikely to make oil production policy changes at a meeting on Wednesday, according to Reuters, citing five unnamed sources.

