Oman’s oil exports inched up by 0.6% in January 2024 compared to a year earlier, the latest data showed.

Total exports by the end of January 2024 reached more than 26.2 million barrels, while prices averaged around $83.2 a barrel, the Oman News Agency reported on Monday, citing the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Total crude production, however, dropped by 7.9% to more than 23.9 million barrels. Oil condensates output went up by 3.7% to approximately 7.3 million barrels.

In January 2023, Oman exported more than 26.04 million barrels, while production declined by 5.4% to more than 33 million barrels.

Top importers

China was the biggest importer of oil from Oman in January, with total imports amounting to more than 25.2 million barrels, posting an increase of 16.5% compared to a year earlier.

Japan logged the second-biggest imports of Omani oil products, which reached 1.6 million barrels.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com