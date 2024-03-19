Muscat: Overall oil exports made by the Sultanate of Oman until the end of January 2024 stood at 26,201,300 barrels. The average price of a barrel was $83.2. Oil exports constituted 83.9 percent of the total volume of oil production, which stood at 31,236,200 barrels.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that total oil exports registered an increase of 0.6 percent by the end of January 2024, compared to the end of January 2023.

By the end of January 2023, Oman exported 26,046,300 barrels, in parallel with a 5.4 percent decline in production (which stood at 33,023,800 barrels).

The total production of crude oil went down by 7.9 percent by the end of January 2024 to 23,930,900 barrels, while the total production of oil condensates went up by 3.7 percent to 7,305,200 barrels. The average daily production of oil stood at 1,007,600 barrels until the end of January 2024.

China topped the countries importing oil from the Sultanate of Oman, with its total imports amounting to 25,200,600 barrels, an increase of 16.5 percent, compared to the end of January 2023. Japan was the second largest importer of Omani oil products, but its imports went down by 21.1 percent to 1,600,000 barrels.

