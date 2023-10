SINGAPORE - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has issued a tender offering high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for loading between November and January, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner is offering 60,000 metric tons of 380-cst HSFO for lifting from Kuwait per month, in a tender that closes on Tuesday, sources said.

KPC has ramped up its spot tenders for HSFO sales in recent weeks, tender records showed.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)