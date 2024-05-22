WORLD CAPITALS - Gold prices were steady and hovered above key $2,400 level on Wednesday, while investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh signals on the timing of US interest rate cuts, Reuters reported.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,415.35 per ounce, as of 0345 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,449.89 on Monday.

US gold futures were down 0.3% at $2,419.00.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $31.71 after hitting an over 11-year high on Monday.

Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,047.76 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $1,018.85.