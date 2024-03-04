WORLD CAPITALS: Gold prices lingered close to a two-month high on Monday, after softer US economic readings last week cemented prospects of an interest rate cut in June by the Federal Reserve.

According to Reuters, spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,081.34 per ounce, as of 0630 GMT, but hovered near $2088.19, a level seen on Friday when the contract hit its highest since 28th December. Additionally, US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,090.10.

Spot platinum fell 0.6% to $881.22 per ounce, and palladium was steady at $955.71. Both metals have fallen more than 10% so far this year.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.01, Reuters added.