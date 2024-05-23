Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday after minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting indicated that some officials were inclined to raise interest rates.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,357.16 per ounce as of 0746 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,449.89 on Monday, but has fallen about 4% since then.

U.S. gold futures were down 1.4% at $2,359.50.

While the policy response for now would "involve maintaining" interest rates at current levels, minutes of the Fed's latest meeting released on Wednesday also reflected discussions of possible hikes.

"Gold did take a bruising after the Fed minutes reminded investors that interest rate cuts are far from imminent," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"There is a chance gold could drift back to support levels around the $2,355 region if the dollar keeps the upward momentum going," Waterer said.

The medium to longer-term outlook still looks constructive for gold, but that is very much predicated on the next rate move being lower and not higher from the Fed, he added.

Traders' bets signalled growing doubts that the Fed will cut rates more than once in 2024, currently pricing in a 73% chance of a rate cut by November.

India's gold imports in 2024 could fall by nearly a fifth from the previous year as record high prices spur retail consumers to exchange old jewellery for new items, the head of an industry body told Reuters.

"While physical gold demand has been holding up well since 2021, a sharp price rise is likely to temper discretionary buying in 2024. For jewellery demand, fewer days deemed in Indian and China to be auspicious for weddings could be a headwind," ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.6% to $30.28, platinum lost 0.8% to $1,026.50 and palladium dropped 2% to $979.08.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)