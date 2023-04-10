Aden: The fourth batch of the Saudi Oil Derivatives Grant, consisting of 150,000 metric tons of diesel and 100,000 metric tons of mazut, has arrived at the oil port in Aden.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support the Yemeni people, in response to a request by the Yemeni government to help provide oil derivatives to operate over 70 power generation plants across Yemen.

The directive to provide this grant was issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



This grant is a testament to the Kingdom's commitment to achieving security, stability, and development for the Yemeni people and is an extension of previous grants amounting to USD 4.2 billion.

The Saudi Oil Derivatives Grant is part of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SDRPY), which has implemented 229 development projects and initiatives across Yemeni governorates to serve Yemenis in seven main sectors, including education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture, and fishery, as well as building the capacity of government institutions, in addition to other development programs.