CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Thursday it had bought 180,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender. The purchase comprised 120,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat and 60,000 tons of Romanian wheat, it said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton: Supplier QTY/K Origin Shipment 270-Day C&F MT LCs Freight Nibulon 60 UKR Apr. 10-25 $218.10 $36.90 $255.00 LDC 60 UKR $255.00 Apr. 10-25 $218.10 $36.90 AMS 60 RO $237.40 $17.60 Ameropa Apr. 10-25 $255.00 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)



