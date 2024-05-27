HAMBURG - Egypt's state commodity buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Saturday bought 250,000 metric tons of raw sugar in an international tender all at $469.50 a metric ton CIF free out, traders said on Monday.

Egypt’s supply ministry had on Saturday reported the purchase of 250,000 tons but gave no prices. CIF terms include cost, insurance and freight.

Traders said the sugar was all bought in five 50,000 ton consignments. One consignment for arrival between Sept. 15-30 was bought from Tereos and one for Oct. 1- 15 arrival from Dreyfus, they said.

One consignment each for arrival between Oct. 15-31 was bought from Viterra, Dreyfus and Cofco, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)