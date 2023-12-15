HAMBURG - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought at least 30,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina and at least 35,000 tons of soymeal from optional origins international tenders this week, European traders said on Friday.

Prices were unavailable. There was unconfirmed market talk that more volumes of both corn and soymeal had been purchased in the tenders, which had closed on Wednesday.

The corn was sought sourced from Argentina only in up to five consignments of up to 40,000 tons with shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, 2024. The soymeal could be sourced from any optional origins and was sought for shipment by Jan. 15, 2024, at the latest.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)