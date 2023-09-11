ABHA — The Saudi Olympic national team continued their winning streak in the qualifying rounds for the U23 Asian Cup in Qatar 2024, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Lebanon in the second round.



The match took place at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Saturday.



Abdullah Radif opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Saad Al-Nasser's second goal in the dying moments of the first half. Mohammed Maran sealed the victory with a third goal in the 90+3rd minute.



From the early minutes of the game, the Saudi team dominated, relentlessly targeting the Lebanese defense with direct shots and continuous maneuvers.



Under the guidance of Saudi coach Saad Al-Shahri, the Saudi national team tops their group with 6 points and an equal number of goals after this second consecutive victory.



They now await the outcome of the match between Cambodia and Mongolia, where a draw would secure Saudi Arabia's passage to the finals.

