RIYADH — Al Hilal is set to receive a comprehensive update on the severity of Aleksandar Mitrovic's leg injury, which he sustained during their thrilling 4-3 victory against Al Shabab in the Roshn Saudi League match on Saturday night.



The Serbian striker, who has been a pivotal figure for Al Hilal this season, was forced off the field in the 34th minute after experiencing a sharp pain, having already scored twice to bring his impressive league total to 22 goals from 22 matches.



The incident cast a shadow over Al Hilal's win, which maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the league standings. Mitrovic, supported by the medical team, could be seen limping off the pitch, raising concerns about his fitness for the crucial stages of the season.



Al Hilal's manager, Jorge Jesus, addressing the press post-match, described the injury as muscular and potentially serious.



He highlighted the challenges of managing a squad involved in multiple competitions and the physical toll it takes on key players like Mitrovic, especially considering his recent international duty with Serbia and the subsequent travel demands.



The match itself was a testament to the high-octane nature of the league, with Al Hilal overcoming an early goal from Al Shabab to secure a victory that further solidifies their position as league leaders.



Despite Al Shabab's spirited comeback in the latter stages of the game, Al Hilal managed to hold on for their 30th consecutive win, continuing their record-breaking streak.



Al Hilal's ability to navigate the remainder of the season and their ambitions on multiple fronts could be significantly impacted by the extent of Mitrovic's injury.



The team and fans alike await the medical assessment, hoping for positive news.



Both teams are set to continue their league campaigns in the coming week, with Al Hilal hosting Al Akhdoud and Al Shabab facing Al Riyadh, as they aim to build on their performances and finish the season strongly.

