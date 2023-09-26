JEDDAH — Al-Nassr scored four goals in the second half to crush Al-Ohod 5-1 and advance to the King's Cup round of 16 on Monday.



Despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr started the match at Al-Ohod's stadium perfectly, with Senegalese player Sadio Mane giving them the lead from a penalty in the 16th minute.



However, Al-Ohod took advantage of a defensive error by Al-Nassr, with Polish player Konrad Michalak equalizing in injury time of the first half.



Seko Fofana restored the lead for Al-Nassr with a long-range shot in the 62nd minute, and Anderson Talisca extended the visitors' lead with a headed goal in the 73rd minute.



Substitute Ayman Yahya made it 4-1 for Al-Nassr from close range with nine minutes left, and Sami Al-Najei completed the five-goal rout with a solo effort in the 86th minute.



On the other hand, Rúben Neves found the net in the second half to lead Al-Hilal to a 1-0 victory over Al-Jabalain and advance to the King's Cup round of 16 on Monday.



Al-Hilal missed several opportunities until Neves capitalized on a defensive rebound after a corner kick and struck the ball into the net in the 64th minute.



The video assistant referee intervened to disallow the second goal for Al-Hilal, scored by Saleh Al-Shehri, citing a handball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



In another match, Al-Najma, a second-tier team, pulled off an upset by beating Al-Raed, a team in the Saudi Professional League, 2-1 to advance to the King's Cup round of 16.



Al-Najma surprised their visitors with two goals in the first 13 minutes, as Othman Barry opened the scoring in the 11th minute, followed by Alan Carvalho's second goal.



Karim Al-Barkawi narrowed the gap for Al-Raed in the 60th minute.



Al-Najma, currently ranked 13th in the Second Division, held on to join Al-Ettifaq, Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, and Al-Hazem in the round of 16.

