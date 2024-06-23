Top seed Coco Gauff crashed out of the Berlin Open with a 7-5 7-6(2) defeat by fellow American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The match was suspended on Saturday due to rain, with world number five Pegula leading 7-5 6-6(3-1) and wasting no time after the match resumed on Sunday by winning four of the last five points to reach her first grasscourt final.

Pegula has now extended her head-to-head lead over U.S. Open champion Gauff to 3-1.

The 30-year-old now faces Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

