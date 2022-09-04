JEDDAH – Four Saudi Football clubs have topped the list of most valuable teams in Asia in terms of market value, according to the Transfermarkt website.



The Saudi Professional League club Al-Nasr has topped the list as the valuable club in Asia with a value that amounted to €64.03 million, as new deals has resulted in raising its market value after their agreements during last summer with the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, and the Ivory Coast left-back Ghislain Konan.



Additionally, Al-Nasr has agreed terms with the Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo, which added about €13 million to the club, and is considered the highest value in the team.



In second place in the list comes Al-Hilal Club with a value of €60.97 million, although the club did not make any deal during the summer due to its suspension from contracting because of Saudi player Mohammed Kanno's case.



The Brazilian player Matheus Pereira is considered the most valuable in the club, with a market value of €11 million.



Al-Ittihad Club ranked in third place at the list, with a value of €36.28 million, as its value has risen after they signed with the Angolan winger Hélder Costa on loan for one season, and contracting with Egyptian defensive midfielder, Tariq Hamed. Brazilian striker, Romarinho, tops the list of the most expensive in market value in the club, with €6 million.



The 4th club in the list is Al-Shabab football club with a value of €35.60, after signing several deals, most notably of which is the Polish defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, which considered as the most expensive in market value in the club, with €8 million.



Al-Shabab has also signed on loan Spanish player Santi Mina, and the Gabonese player Aaron Boupendza, in addition to the South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi football team, Ittifaq FC is also among the most valuable teams in Asia, by gaining the sixth place with a market value of €31.23 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).